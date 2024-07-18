The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,790,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 20,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of AES by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of AES by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.97. 6,378,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,126,739. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.08. AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

