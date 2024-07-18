TFI International (TSE:TFI) Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report on Monday.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( TSE:TFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.57 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

