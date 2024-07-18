Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes $381,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 257,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $74,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 41,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $306.17. 888,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,049. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,565 shares of company stock worth $6,662,844 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

