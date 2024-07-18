Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes $1.08 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IVV stock traded down $5.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $555.00. 2,015,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,179,292. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $478.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.