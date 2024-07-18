Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $561.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $561.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.35. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.