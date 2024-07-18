Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 3,844 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.62. 7,108,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,644,749. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.83. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

