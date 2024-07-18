Texas Yale Capital Corp. Makes New Investment in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 1.6 %

FLUT traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.96. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $226.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,464.90.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

