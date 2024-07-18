Texas Yale Capital Corp. Makes New Investment in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 1.6 %
FLUT traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.96. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $226.40.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
