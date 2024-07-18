Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.36.

NOC traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $439.56. 472,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $444.64 and its 200 day moving average is $456.40. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

