Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of AAAU stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

