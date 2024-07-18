Tesla’s (TSLA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.03.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $248.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 121.3% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

