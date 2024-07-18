Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Holdings Lifted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,606,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 94.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,233,000 after acquiring an additional 263,435 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 161,729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,926,000 after acquiring an additional 155,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5,549.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 125,924 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.20. 1,050,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.57. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

