Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Up 14.4% in June

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 26,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ERIC shares. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

ERIC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. 21,808,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,573,941. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.84. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

