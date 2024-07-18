TD Cowen Boosts Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $127.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Crown Castle stock opened at $105.62 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

