TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312,882 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.65% of VeriSign worth $121,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 811.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in VeriSign by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,067 shares of company stock worth $351,567. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.92. 231,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,750. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.91 and a 200-day moving average of $186.35. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $220.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

