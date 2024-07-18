TD Asset Management Inc Has $151.35 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,715 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of Honeywell International worth $151,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.34. 726,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

