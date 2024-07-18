TD Asset Management Inc Has $113.78 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $113,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,631,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after buying an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,788,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,445,000 after buying an additional 81,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,809. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $171.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.00.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Profile



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

