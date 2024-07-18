TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,902,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $110,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.35. 24,324,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,606,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

