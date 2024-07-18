TD Asset Management Inc Buys 27,461 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,461 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $94,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,290 shares of company stock worth $8,937,674. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $148.19. 923,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,108. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

