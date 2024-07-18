TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 139,697 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.24% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $139,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $85.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

