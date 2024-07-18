TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 16,987 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,283,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $157,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 54,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.9% in the first quarter. Rogco LP now owns 3,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $5,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.30. 2,629,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,210,438. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.