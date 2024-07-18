Syscoin (SYS) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $94.94 million and approximately $973,519.62 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,893.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.22 or 0.00587455 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00048268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00070261 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 790,738,743 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

