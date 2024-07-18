Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $376.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $36.78.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $16.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $118.87 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,033.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

