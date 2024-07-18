StockNews.com Upgrades Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) to Buy

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

PAM opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $3.52. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

