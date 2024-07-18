StockNews.com Lowers Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Acacia Research stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $557.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 21.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $24.32 million for the quarter.

In other Acacia Research news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 14,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $76,303.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty bought 14,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $76,303.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 226,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,902.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 172,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acacia Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

