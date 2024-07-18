StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

WRK stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46. WestRock has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $54.83.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in WestRock by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

