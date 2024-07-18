StockNews.com Downgrades Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) to Hold

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of FORR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 62,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.92 million, a PE ratio of 622.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $104.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 57,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $11,473,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 31.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

