StockNews.com Downgrades Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) to Hold

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Forrester Research Stock Performance
Shares of FORR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 62,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.92 million, a PE ratio of 622.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $32.78.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forrester Research
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
