StockNews.com Downgrades CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) to Sell

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

CBIZ Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 45.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.