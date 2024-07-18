StockNews.com Downgrades CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) to Sell

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
CBIZ Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.93.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CBIZ
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.