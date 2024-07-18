StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Model N (NYSE:MODN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

MODN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Model N Price Performance

MODN stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,000,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $201,509.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,190.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $201,509.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,190.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,132.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,339,483.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,545,545. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 1,594.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 24.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Model N by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Further Reading

