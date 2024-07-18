StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

China Yuchai International stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Yuchai International stock. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,265 shares during the quarter. China Yuchai International makes up 10.0% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 1,552.88% of China Yuchai International worth $35,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

