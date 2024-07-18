StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIOL. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group lowered shares of BIOLASE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.
BIOLASE Stock Down 11.8 %
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
