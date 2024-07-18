StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Stock Up 5.2 %

Allot Communications stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $116.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 88.89% and a negative net margin of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.