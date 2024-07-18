STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,556,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 21,553 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $67,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STM. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STM traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 830,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,777. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

STM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

