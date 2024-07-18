Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells $2,690,405.07 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,690,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,914. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $583.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $322.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
SFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
