Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells $2,690,405.07 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,690,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stitch Fix Stock Down 4.6 %

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,914. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $583.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $322.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.