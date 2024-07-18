Stifel Nicolaus Raises Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $270.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.00.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Stock Down 13.0 %

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $207.09 on Monday. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $103.93 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.86 and a 200 day moving average of $191.68.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.