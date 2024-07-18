Stifel Nicolaus Raises Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target to $250.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $268.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.65.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,638 shares of company stock worth $2,463,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 410.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

