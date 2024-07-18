Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,260 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $45,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 94.4% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 251,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 122,057 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 263.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 546,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 396,441 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth about $9,630,000.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

NYSE:STVN traded down €0.35 ($0.38) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €21.67 ($23.55). The company had a trading volume of 437,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,224. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a 1-year high of €36.30 ($39.46). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of €256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €261.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STVN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €32.83 ($35.69).

Stevanato Group Profile

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

