Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 304,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 345,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $167.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 111.94% and a negative net margin of 73.32%. The business had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 56.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 187,437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,193,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

