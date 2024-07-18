Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 304,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 345,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
The stock has a market capitalization of $167.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.52.
Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 111.94% and a negative net margin of 73.32%. The business had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.
