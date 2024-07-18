Stephens Boosts WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target to $36.00

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stephens from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAFD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

WAFD opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. WaFd has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that WaFd will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of WaFd in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WaFd in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in WaFd in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in WaFd by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WaFd in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

