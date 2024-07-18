Stephen Oxley Purchases 24 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,695 ($21.98) per share, for a total transaction of £406.80 ($527.56).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

On Wednesday, June 19th, Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,547 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £371.28 ($481.49).

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

LON:JMAT traded up GBX 4.21 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,699.21 ($22.04). The stock had a trading volume of 735,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,345. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,692.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,690.71. Johnson Matthey PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,867.80, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.71) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,050.85%.

JMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.34) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.12) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.53) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.23) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,993.33 ($25.85).

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.