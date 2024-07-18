Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$94.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$86.00 to C$94.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.14.

SJ stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$92.15. The company had a trading volume of 36,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$81.12. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$61.85 and a 12 month high of C$92.88. The stock has a market cap of C$5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.27. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of C$775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$781.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.7120805 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total value of C$309,661.50. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

