State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,204 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Extra Space Storage worth $27,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,738,000 after purchasing an additional 577,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,940 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,786,000 after acquiring an additional 211,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,199,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,621,000 after acquiring an additional 451,242 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

EXR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.05. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $171.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

