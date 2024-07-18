State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 23,718 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,718 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $82,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,290 shares of company stock worth $8,937,674. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $148.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $149.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.