State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 17,925 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,925 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Welltower worth $49,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,132,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,072,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 639,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Welltower by 1,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after buying an additional 555,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.39. 744,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,233. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 131.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.38.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Insider Activity at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.