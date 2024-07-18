State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,534 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $23,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.27. The company had a trading volume of 320,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 120.64, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

