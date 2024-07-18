State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,370 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $68,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.81.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $550.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,902. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $525.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

