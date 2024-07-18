State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Western Digital worth $26,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,020,431,000 after acquiring an additional 215,207 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $212,900,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,096,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $150,958,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $48,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.52.

Western Digital Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.15. 4,898,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,326,039. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.