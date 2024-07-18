State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $20,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.9 %

PKG stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.36. 391,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.05. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $134.40 and a 12-month high of $194.42.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PKG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.33.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

