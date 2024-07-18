State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,283 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $23,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares during the last quarter. Palo DS Manager LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,174,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 330,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after buying an additional 111,911 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 614.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,067 shares of company stock worth $351,567. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.11. 313,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,350. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.35.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

