State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 50,744 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,744 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Phillips 66 worth $90,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PSX traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.25. 1,055,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,956. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.23. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $101.13 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

