State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 44,528 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,528 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Corteva worth $51,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Corteva by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

